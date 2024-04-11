iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.74% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

