Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $263.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average of $248.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397. Insiders own 18.99% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

