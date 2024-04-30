InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY24 guidance at $2.53-2.57 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

