Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

