Jacobs Solutions (J) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.700-8.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.70-$8.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

