Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

DLB stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

