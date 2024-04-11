Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 3,435 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $690.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

