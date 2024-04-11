Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Security Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Security Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Security Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

