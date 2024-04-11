STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

