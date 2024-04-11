Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 14,945 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 283,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunrun Trading Down 5.6 %

RUN opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.