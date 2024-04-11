Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 14,945 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 283,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sunrun Trading Down 5.6 %
RUN opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.