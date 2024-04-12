Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basf Stock Performance

Basf stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,083.33%.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

