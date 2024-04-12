Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darktrace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 466.70 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 237.29 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 501.60 ($6.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 397.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,606.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Darktrace

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($888,495.13). Company insiders own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

