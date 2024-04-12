ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,824 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

