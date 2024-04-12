MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in March

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
MNY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.45. MoneyHero has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87.
MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
