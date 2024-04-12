MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in March

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MoneyHero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

MoneyHero Stock Performance

MNY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.45. MoneyHero has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

