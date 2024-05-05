DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.3 %

XRAY opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.