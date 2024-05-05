Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.95 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.95 ($0.28). Approximately 696,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,198,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a market cap of £189.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,195.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.76.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

