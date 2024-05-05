Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Shares Up 2.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 14,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

