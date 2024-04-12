Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

