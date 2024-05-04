Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

AGIO stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $475,277. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.