AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 in the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

