Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.81 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,812 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $29,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of FND opened at $112.39 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

