Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,014 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,048.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 814,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.