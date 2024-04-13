Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $31.46 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

