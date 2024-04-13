Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Expands By 144.4%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPVF opened at C$29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.83. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of C$29.89 and a 12-month high of C$34.99.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

