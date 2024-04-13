Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Expands By 144.4%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPVF opened at C$29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.83. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of C$29.89 and a 12-month high of C$34.99.
