Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Montauk Renewables traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.14. 77,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 380,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNTK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $586.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montauk Renewables
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.