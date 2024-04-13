Sandy Spring Bank Has $319,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ROP opened at $535.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

