Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 397,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 300,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

