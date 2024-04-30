News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in News were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

