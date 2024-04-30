abrdn plc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 580.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

