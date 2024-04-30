abrdn plc Acquires Shares of 423,869 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

abrdn plc bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 423,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.82% of G1 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GTHX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.