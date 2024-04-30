357,720 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 357,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $577.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

