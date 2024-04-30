Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Intellicheck Stock Up 0.3 %
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
