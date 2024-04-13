Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

