Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 4.2 %

ISDR opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

