Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $4.40. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

