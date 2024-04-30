WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.5 %
WYY stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
