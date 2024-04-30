WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.5 %

WYY stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.