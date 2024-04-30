abrdn plc Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

TAK stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

