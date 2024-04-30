General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.29.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $164.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

