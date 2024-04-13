United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on X

United States Steel Trading Down 2.1 %

X stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 25.4% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 541.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.