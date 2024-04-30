Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zeon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZEOOF opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Zeon has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Get Zeon alerts:

About Zeon

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.