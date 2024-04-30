Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
