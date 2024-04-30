Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $212,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COUR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

