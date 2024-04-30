Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

