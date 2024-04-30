American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Up 3.7%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $86.29. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

American Biltrite Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

