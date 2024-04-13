Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the March 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $5.10 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

