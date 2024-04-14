CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CSL Price Performance
CSL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. CSL has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $105.11.
About CSL
