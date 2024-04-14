CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CSL Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. CSL has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $105.11.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

