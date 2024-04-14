Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $33,000 Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of WF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Woori Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $1.1918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.