ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,748,000 after buying an additional 135,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

