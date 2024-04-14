Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,436,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Valaris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in Valaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

