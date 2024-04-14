Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.